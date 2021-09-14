CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 parade float in Indiana that features smoking twin towers draws mixed, and in some cases angry, reviews

By Katherine Rodriguez
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 9 days ago
A 9/11 memorial parade float during a small town parade in Indiana sparked outrage for its representation of the twin towers billowing smoke. The float, part of the 40th Popcorn Festival on Sept. 11 in Porter County, featured the twin towers with smoke billowing up from them, with a black hole in each appearing to represent where the airplanes struck the World Trade Center buildings during the attacks 20 years ago.

