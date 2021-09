LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with two runs and a walk in a 7-6 loss to the Mets on Sunday. LeMahieu walked and scored in the first inning and singled in the second, seventh and ninth to reach base four times for the third time all season and first since July 11. Though the infielder is still hitting for average with a 13-for-39 mark in 11 September games, all of those hits have been singles, and LeMahieu's overall isolated power is his lowest since 2015.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO