Brazoria County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Jackson, Matagorda by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazoria; Jackson; Matagorda The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Matagorda County in southeastern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. FM 2031 remains closed due to high water. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matagorda, southern Lake Jackson, southern Bay City, Freeport, Clute, Palacios, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Sargent, Wild Peach Village and Wadsworth. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

