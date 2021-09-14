Report says City of Buckhead is likely fiscally feasible

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A report has found that the City of Buckhead is likely to be fiscally feasible.

The report took a look at the revenue and expenditures of the potential new city and offers evidence based on available data.

The report says that the proposed Buckhead City should expect an annual revenue of approximately $203,521,892 and annual expenses of approximately $89,921,825, resulting in a surplus of $113 million.

The report does not address other criteria, including social, political and governance issues.

The report was prepared by Valdosta State University and the Center for South Georgia Regional Impact and does not provide any "normative judgment" on whether or not the City of Buckhead should incorporate. It only took a look at the financial viability of the new city.

Additionally, the study is not intended to be a model budget for a new city.

The report's authors say that the study is intended to provide members of the House Governmental Affairs Committee, members of the General Assembly, and the public with "accurate" information to assist in the exploration of fiscal feasibility.

The legal process for Buckhead to become its own city began earlier this year.

Many people are hoping that making Buckhead a city will help solve the rising crime problem in the area and preserve the "parklike setting" of the community.

Georgia Rep. Todd Jones (R-South Forsyth) has also filed legislation in support of the idea, putting it onto the 2022 session agenda.

The Committee for a United Atlanta is against the idea. The group says they formed because they believe in the need to draw Buckhead's attention to the upcoming city elections in November.

The Buckhead Exploratory Committee, now known as the Buckhead City Committee, was formed last fall to consider whether becoming a separate jurisdiction is a possibility.