Spotted Lanternfly seen throughout Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Spotted Lanternfly is back in Central PA and there have been multiple confirmed reports of them right in Blair County. The insect-making national news has now been spotted in Central PA prompting the state Department of Agriculture to issue warnings. Plus the creation of the spotted lanternfly compliance and enforcement team which will conduct permit and inspection record checks for businesses in the 34 quarantined counties in the state starting next week to prevent the spread of the invasive species.