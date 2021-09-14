CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 49ers Linebacker Parys Haralson Passes Away

SF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers are extremely saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Parys Haralson at the age of 37. A former linebacker for San Francisco (2006-12), Haralson also served as the team's director of player engagement for two years (2016-17). Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:. "The...

www.49ers.com

