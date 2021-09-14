KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

CHRISTOPHER, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a Perry County man. Troopers say they were sent to KY-451 in the Christopher community around 5:00 Monday evening. They say evidence indicated that the driver was driving on KY-451 when his car crossed over into the northbound lane and off the shoulder of the roadway before hitting an embankment, causing it to flip over.