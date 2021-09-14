WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley defends WWE championship against Randy Orton
After issuing a challenge to Randy Orton for a title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE champion Bobby Lashley teamed with MVP to win tag team turmoil last week and earn a shot at the Raw tag team championship. While that tag title shot was originally planned for Monday night's episode of Raw, WWE called an audible and the show will now instead feature Lashley vs. Orton in the main event.www.cbssports.com
