WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley defends WWE championship against Randy Orton

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter issuing a challenge to Randy Orton for a title match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE champion Bobby Lashley teamed with MVP to win tag team turmoil last week and earn a shot at the Raw tag team championship. While that tag title shot was originally planned for Monday night's episode of Raw, WWE called an audible and the show will now instead feature Lashley vs. Orton in the main event.

wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Karrion Kross Wants to Show How Dangerous Masks Can Be, AJ Styles Predicts Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton,

– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared a message today on how he intends to show how dangerous a mask can be. He wrote the following:. “We all wear masks. And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin. We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that…Painfully.”
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A big triple threat match headlined last night's episode of Raw. WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced off in last night's main event. It was Reigns who got the win, with him hitting a spear on Lashley after Lashley had attacked Big E with a steel chair.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On Possibly Moving To WWE SmackDown, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre commented on a possible move to WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley’s current reign as WWE Champion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Bobby Lashley’s reign as WWE Champion: “I had an opportunity to help cement...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, To Miss Time

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from television and some of them are a lot more serious than others. One of the biggest problems can involve getting injured, as you will occasionally see someone have to go on the shelf for a little while. That seems to be the case again on Monday Night Raw, as a star is going to be missing for a little while.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley’s Status After Injury Scare On WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship after beating the Miz on Monday Night RAW back in March. Since then, he was booked as a very dominant force and had Vince McMahon’s seal of approval. Lashley then lost that title to Big E in a huge moment that fans will always remember.
WWE
FanSided

WWE: Big E defeats Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion

WWE Monday Night Raw was back for another edition of weekly episodic wrestling. There was a slight buzz heading into this episode as several changes were forced upon the show, such as Big E’s announcement that he will be in attendance to use his Money in the Bank cash in. That and five announced matches gave viewers something to look forward to on a show that struggled to elicit excitement among wrestling fans.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Booker T Wanted To Manage Bobby Lashley In WWE

Bobby Lashley proved himself as a very dominant champion over the past few months. He has Vince McMahon’s number and has the privilege of calling him anytime he wants. On top of that, Lashley is also open to fighting in Bellator again in the future. He lost that title to Big E in a historic moment, but the All Mighty’s story is still being written.
WWE
411mania.com

Big E. Cashes In Money in the Bank On WWE Raw, Wins WWE Championship

Big E is your WWE Champion after cashing in Money in the Bank on Monday’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s show saw the New Day member come out and cash in his briefcase for a title shot after Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Lashley was nursing a...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Reason Why Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton Is Taking Place On RAW

Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Title was originally scheduled for the 2021 Extreme Rules PPV. However, it was announced over the weekend that the match will be taking place on the September 13th 2021 edition of RAW instead. RAW was originally going to be headlined by RKBro defending the tag team titles against Lashley and MVP.
WWE
Bleacher Report

The 11 WWE Stars Who Could Realistically Headline WrestleMania 38

Every year, at least two wrestlers reach the peak in WWE by main-eventing WrestleMania. With the marquee pay-per-view now over two nights, the chances of even more Superstars to be in a coveted headlining match have increased. And with the company losing major talent such as Daniel Bryan and Bray...
WWE
PWMania

The Hurt Business Reuniting Following Bobby Lashley’s Loss of The WWE Title?

Shortly after Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to capture the WWE Title, there were a couple of teases in regards to a possible reunion of the Hurt Business faction. First, Cedric Alexander tweeted “if only you had some backup” in response to Lashley’s loss. Second, MVP posted a photo of himself on a plane with Shelton Benjamin and included the following caption:
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: New Day vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos

The New Day and The Bloodline are set to clash on tonight's episode of Raw. Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are headed to Raw tonight for a six-man tag match against The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods). The match comes one week after Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/13 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Big E cashes in MITB briefcase after Lashley vs. Orton match for WWE Title, Charlotte vs. Baszler, Priest vs. Hardy, Doudrop vs. Eva Marie (36 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Big E capturing the WWE Title after cashing in against Bobby Lashley after Lashley beat Randy Orton for the WWE Title in the main event. Also, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler, Doudrop vs. Eva Marie, Jinder & Co. vs. Drew McIntyre & Veer & Shanky, an eight-man tag match, Jeff Hardy vs. Damian Priest, and more.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE

