Dallas mulling settlement in state investigation of Fire-Rescue’s patient care
Dallas is considering a settlement agreement with the state health department over allegations of improper patient medical care provided by city paramedics. Texas’ Department of State Health Services since last year has been investigating 17 potential violations involving Dallas Fire-Rescue and initially proposed a $217,500 fine. But the state proposed a settlement last Wednesday stemming from only nine allegations that could result in a $108,000 fine.www.dallasnews.com
