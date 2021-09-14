CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

How I Remade 2048 Using React

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this article, we will learn how to build your own clone of the 2048 game in React. Aside from React, we will use TypeScript and we'll make some CSS transitions using LESS. We are only going to use modern React interfaces such as hooks and the Context API. We will not handle wins and loses, and nothing happens when the board is unsolvable - you need to click the reset button. The application is responsible for rendering tiles and rendering the tile itself. It is also responsible for all animations related to the tile, and sliding it across the board.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
gitconnected.com

Deploy React Apps For Free Using Heroku

Learn how to deploy your React app using Heroku with no extra costs. Heroku is a container-based cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS). Developers use Heroku to deploy, manage, and scale modern apps. Our platform is elegant, flexible, and easy to use, offering developers the simplest path to getting their apps to market.
COMPUTERS
freecodecamp.org

React Tutorial – How to Build a Text Translation PWA

In this article, I'll show you how to build a text translator application using React. It will support 17 languages, and you can do cross translation too. This is how our application will look after we're done building it. It has two text area inputs – one will contain our Source Text, and other will contain our Result Text. We also have a select field where the user can choose their desired languages.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
howtogeek.com

How to Use Zoom on a Chromebook

Zoom is one of the most popular video conferencing services on the internet. You might be wondering how to use it on a Chromebook since you can’t install typical desktop apps. Don’t worry. It’s easy. Starting in June of 2021, Zoom transitioned its Chrome OS experience to a Progressive Web...
COMPUTERS
pharmaceutical-journal.com

How to use the PJ app

Launched in 2013, The Pharmaceutical Journal app has been a key resource for many members of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) for the past eight years. Immediately after the relaunch of the Pharmaceutical Journal website in February 2021, we started work on the apps (Android and iOS) to bring them up to date.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Game Mechanics#React#Css#The Context Api#Github Pages#The Project Structure#The React Dom#Setscale#Const Isnew
HackerNoon

Implementing Infinite Scroll with Vanilla JS: It's Easy as A.B.C & D

Infinite scroll** is often used on social media sites such as Twitter or Pinterest. The feature allows users to load some pictures/contents on a website and then load more once reaching the end of the webpage. This article will focus on how to use JavaScript to make use of some properties to achieve infinite scroll. You can find other project files ( HTML or CSS files) in this [repo](https://github.com/tingchun0113/infinite-scroll-unsplash-api).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
freecodecamp.org

How to use react-icons to install Font Awesome in a React app

When you're building a React web application, chances are you are going to use icons. Icons are graphical representations of a concept, an idea, a file, a program, an app, a business, and so on. You can use icons to represent the identity of a feature. Where you do not...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How To Start Becoming A Programmer

The number of developers in the world is growing and will continue to grow: now there are about 24 million, and it is expected that by [2024 there will be 28.7 million. To become one of these in-demand professionals, you need to know how to learn to program. You need to set milestones for this journey according to your areas of interest, and you’ll see the best outcomes. You can go for Swift, Ruby, C#, C++, JavaScript, PHP, SQL, R, and others.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to use Permutation Tests

A walkthrough of permutation tests and how they can be applied to time series data. Permutation tests are non-parametric tests that require very few assumptions. So, when you don’t know much about your data generating mechanism (the population), permutation tests are an effective way to determine statistical significance. A recent...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
HackerNoon

Sampling Raster Values at Specific Coordinates with Python

A comprehensive tutorial for sampling raster values at specific geographic coordinates with PyGMT and plotting a linear regression of the data with Seaborn. Highlights include: - Automatically downloading files from the SoilWeb site in chunks - Reprojecting the coordinate systems to WGS84 - Sampling raster values with specific geographic coordinates - Plotting a linear regression with marginal histograms and density curves - Customized regression line color and axis label text font.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

5 Best Free JavaScript Courses for Beginner Devs

As of September 2021, JavaScript powers 97.6% of the websites on the Internet. In the 2021 Stack Overflow survey, JavaScript outperformed every other language as the most common programming language with 68.62% of professional developers using it around the globe. In today’s post, I’ll tell you why you should learn JavaScript and the best courses where you can learn JavaScript for free. The number of internet users all around the world is increasing every day, so to cater their needs more JavaScript developers will be needed.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Create Apps With The Laravel PHP Framework

Laravel has burgeoned far to an abundance of popularity from the stance where it was at the time of its release. It is now counted as the most renowned PHP framework that is treated as a first preference by a number of businesses and developers all across the world. Laravel is fastened with clarity and a speedy process which turns many towards the idea of using it. Creating a Laravel mobile app is a go-to choice for many app development companies as this PHP framework features the most steadfast development process and thankfully, less consumption in testing time. Let us know how to develop a mobile app with the Laravel PHP framework.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Is "Ready Player One" a Foreshadowing of Our Future?

If you could live in Halliday virtual world in 50 years, would you?This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Limarc Ambalina, and Connor C occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. The full immersion of virtual reality would require tech that connects to our neural pathways for those sensations. Connor C thinks that with full immersion it will be interesting to see how long it will take to come around, and it'll be dependent on the market monopolization.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Understanding JavaScript Closures: Scope Chain and Emulating Private Methods with Closures

Closures are one of the most asked interview questions in JavaScript and a lot of people who have worked with JavaScript for a while also don’t understand closures. So, knowing closure is very important as a JavaScript developer. To prepare you for your next big interview, I have put together this curated article, dissected to help broaden your horizons and understanding of JavaScript closures in depth.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Node.Js or Python and why?

Node.js vs. Python are two of the most popular back-end technologies available in the market. The critical difference between them is that while Python is a programming language, Node.js isn’t (based on Javascript). It is the perfect framework for microservice architecture, and big companies like Netflix and PayPal have already leveraged it to shift from the monolith to microservices. It is a high-level programming language having numerous tools and packages.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

'Archbee is Built Out of Frustration with Available Tools': Startup Interview with Dragos Bulugean

Archbee is a docs tool for software and product teams and solves an unsexy problem, but critical: software documentation. It's a unified platform where technical people can work together along with design, sales, or marketing teams. With a 100% self-service model, Archbee has been growing on average by 15% MoM, and when we get a new customer, they stick and expand with an NRR of 100%++. The most exciting part is the qualitative feedback we get from our users.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

How to Use a GoPro as a Webcam

In this article, we’ll look at how to use a GoPro as a webcam. Webcam support is only available with the GoPro Hero 4 and newer; any older models won’t be capable of being used as a webcam. How to Use Your GoPro Hero 8 or Hero 9 as a...
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

Rust Is On A Roll

Rust is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm, compiled programming language that combines functional and procedural programming paradigms with a trait-based object system. Memory management is carried out through the mechanism of "ownership" using affine types, which allows you to do without garbage collection at runtime. Rust guarantees safe memory use with a borrow checker built into the compiler. The language is intended for system programming, which will allow you to write utilities for various purposes, secondly, the speed of work. I plan to use Rust as a replacement for Python for writing automation, especially any complex-calculable tasks, creating CLI tools and tools for development in other languages.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to use the BIOS

Deep within your computer, there is a system called BIOS (Basic Input-Output System). It waits on the motherboard and is responsible for waking everything up, running basic diagnostics, and booting up your operating system when you turn on your computer. Typically, the BIOS is happy to do its work behind...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

5 Data Annotation Firms for AI & Robotics Developers

Data annotation and labeling is a discipline that is reportedly gaining. traction globally and having a significant influence. The global market for data annotation tools is expected to reach $2.57. billion by 2027, according to a Grand View Research report. For robots, drones, and vehicles to achieve increasing levels of.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

510
Followers
8K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy