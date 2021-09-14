How I Remade 2048 Using React

In this article, we will learn how to build your own clone of the 2048 game in React. Aside from React, we will use TypeScript and we'll make some CSS transitions using LESS. We are only going to use modern React interfaces such as hooks and the Context API. We will not handle wins and loses, and nothing happens when the board is unsolvable - you need to click the reset button. The application is responsible for rendering tiles and rendering the tile itself. It is also responsible for all animations related to the tile, and sliding it across the board.