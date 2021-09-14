CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Clay Helton's unlikely tenure as the head football coach at Southern California began bizarrely and lasted far longer than almost anybody expected. The folksy Southerner won a Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 title early on, but he never won over most of the Trojans' fans. And...

247Sports

USC football fires Clay Helton: Paul Finebaum details Trojans' dysfunction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum agrees with USC's decision to fire football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season this week following an embarrassing home loss to Stanford. USC pulled the plug on Helton when it became clear the program's trajectory was heading in the wrong direction under his watch.
247Sports

USC football: Fired coach Clay Helton pens farewell message

The University of Southern California decided to part ways with head football coach Clay Helton just two weeks into his seventh season at the helm. After entering the 2021 campaign firmly on the hot seat, Helton ends his tenure at USC with an overall record of 46-24, following a 42-28 loss to Stanford over the weekend.
247Sports

Instant Analysis: USC's assistants on Clay Helton's firing

USCFootball.com beat reporters Shotgun Spratling and Keely Eure have the news and notes following USC's Wednesday practice of Washington State Week. The Trojans practiced on Howard Jones Field in full pads for the second consecutive day. It appears to be a change of pace from new interim head coach Donte Williams, as USC usually practices in shoulder pads and shorts on Wednesdays.
NBC Los Angeles

USC Fires Football Head Coach Clay Helton After Loss to Stanford

USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced Monday that Clay Helton will no longer be the head football coach of the USC Trojans. Bohn said the program needed a change in leadership following the Trojans' 42-28 loss to rival Stanford last week. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC,...
thecomeback.com

USC fired Clay Helton and everyone made the same Urban Meyer jokes

Given the way everything has gone in his brief stint as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, a lot of people expect Urban Meyer to return to the college game sooner than later. And when we looked at the most likely places he might end up if he did decide that the NFL wasn’t for him, USC sure seemed like the most logical fit.
247Sports

WSU's Nick Rolovich reacts to the firing of USC's Clay Helton

SMACK IN THE MIDDLE of Nick Rolovich's press conference on Monday, USC put out the announcement it had fired head coach Clay Helton. With the Trojans coming to Washington State this Saturday, Rolovich reacted in real time to Helton being fired. “Oh he did? Wow,” Rolovich said. “It’s definitely a...
247Sports

LOOK: USC players, staff react to the firing of head coach Clay Helton

On Monday, following an ugly, ugly 42-28 loss to Stanford in the Coliseum, USC announced the termination of head coach Clay Helton. Helton started his USC coaching career working as Lane Kiffin's quarterback coach starting in 2010. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2012 and then offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Kiffin was fired by then athletic director Pat Haden and Ed Orgeron was named interim head coach. Despite going 6-2 with a win over No. 4 Stanford, Haden passed on hiring Oregon full time and instead brought back Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian to take over the Trojan football program. The devastated Orgeron left immediately and Helton served as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Bowl win over Fresno State.
