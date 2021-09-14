CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Richards' First Episode as 'Jeopardy!' Host Makes No Mention of Scandal (Column)

By Daniel D'Addario
SFGate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Richards’ first episode as host of “Jeopardy!” — one of what would end up totaling only five — taped Aug. 19 but only aired, after his ouster, on Monday night. He was introduced by longtime announcer Johnny Gilbert as “the host of ‘Jeopardy!’”; he delivered brief tributes to Gilbert and to his predecessor Alex Trebek up top. And viewers who hadn’t been following the saga of his hiring and eventual firing over the past months might be forgiven for being very confused by a broadcast that offered no clarity about absolutely any of it.

Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ fired Mike Richards. But his time on the show isn’t over — yet

“Jeopardy!” hasn’t changed that much over the years. “I love that the show is such a stalwart,” Ken Jennings told the Deseret News last year after winning the “Greatest of All Time” tournament. “Tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ almost down to the second will be the same as an episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ from 1995 or 1985. They got it right the first time. And there’s just not a lot that’s like that in our culture, that never dumbed down or sped up.”
Vulture

Jeopardy! Distracts Us From Mike Richards With … Alex Trebek’s Name?

Oh, did you actually think Jeopardy! would kick off its season premiere with a “WE’RE SORRY” disclaimer and a bunch of “WE KNOW” chyrons? We mean, that would’ve been terrific, but no. Not yet, anyway. To answer the question you’re in the mood for: No, the game show didn’t acknowledge the Mike Richards hosting catastrophe during its September 13 episode (the first since Richards’s spectacular self-implosion occurred in mid-August). Instead, it opened with a 20-second segment informing viewers that the studio has been renamed The Alex Trebek Stage. Alex’s wife Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nikki were all present when Jeopardy! made the dedication in the late host’s honor. Besides that, it was business as usual behind the lecterns, with Richards even getting a “First Day on the Job” clue category during the Double Jeopardy round. Because “Examples of Game Show Icaruses” was a little too long for those blue tiles.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Notable Change Made After Mike Richards’ Firing

Earlier this week, a Jeopardy! contestant on the newest season revealed a notable change to the game show following his taped appearance. Polygon deputy managing editor and new contestant Samit Sarkar opened up about his experience recently. In a series of Twitter posts, he shared that he was one of 11 new contestants to start Season 38, which will air beginning September 13. In fact, he’s one of the few contestants who appeared during host Mike Richards’ short full-time stint on Jeopardy!.
Independent

'Jeopardy!' premiere: Matt Amodio continues winning streak, as ousted Mike Richards hosts

"Jeopardy!" returned for its 38th season Monday with a contestant who continued to make history and a host who's now history. From what has been newly renamed "The Alex Trebek Stage" in honor of the series' longtime host, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November, Mike Richards was welcomed by announcer Johnny Gilbert as "the host of 'Jeopardy!'" But his brief reign will end with Friday's episode.
northwestgeorgianews.com

How ex-'Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards acquitted himself as TV’s dead man walking

LOS ANGELES — In the time between his being named the new host of “Jeopardy!” and being named the ex-new host of “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards taped a week’s worth of programs. (That is just a day’s work on the “Jeopardy!” set.) Because those were part of the narrative of the show — especially with 18-time returning champion Matt Amodio, “the third highest ‘Jeopardy!’ winner in regular season play,” looking to add to his $574,801 — those episodes were never going into the dumpster, no matter how awkward the situation.
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’ Review: The Long, Painful Goodbye Of Mike Richards

Mike Richards’ head-spinning string of humiliations continued tonight with the first day of his last week as Jeopardy! host airing in syndication, all the proof needed that even without the recent resurfacing of sexist and crude past comments the blink-and-miss-him replacement for Alex Trebek never was destined for game show greatness. A Central Casting caricature of the bland, charmless, Wonder Bread game show emcees of earlier eras, Richards was a lousy choice from the get-go. Jeopardy! producers had the opportunity to replace the late, beloved Trebek with a host that could expand the game show canvas in new and diverse ways. A...
primetimer.com

Mike Richards' only week as full-time Jeopardy! host kicks off tonight

Richards filmed one week's worth of shows in his new job last month before stepping down the next day. He was fired as Jeopardy! executive producer 11 days later. Jeopardy! opted to continue airing Richards' episodes for continuity. Jeopardy! did make one notable change, as contestant Samin Sarkar tweeted: Contestants weren't given a photo with the host.
talesbuzz.com

Alex Trebek family’s tribute on Mike Richards’ first ‘Jeopardy!’ show

“Jeopardy!” is back for its monumental 38th season with a host that viewers thought they got rid of — and a tear-jerking tribute to its late beloved host. Former executive producer and would-be host Mike Richards’ episode aired Monday in a pre-recorded segment. He hosted the show just before his ousting when some controversial comments he made in the past came to light.
TMZ.com

Drew Carey Standing by Mike Richards After 'Jeopardy!' Downfall

Mike Richards has one incredibly influential celeb in his corner despite leaving "Jeopardy!" amid a shroud of controversy ... and it's his old pal Drew Carey. We got Mike and Drew Thursday in L.A. after they wrapped up a power breakfast of sorts -- we're told they broke bread for 2 hours at Swingers on Beverly Blvd.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mike Richards Subtly Addressed Major Backlash On-Air Over Initially Taking Full-Time Hosting Gig

If you blinked you may have missed it, but disgraced Jeopardy! host Mike Richards subtly addressed the overwhelming backlash against him in last night’s episode. Richards’ tenure as the permanent host of the popular game show didn’t last long. But he did film one days worth of episodes – so five in total – that are currently airing this week. His handful of hosted episodes to kick off the new season began on Monday.
cartermatt.com

Jeopardy! returns with Mike Richards, awkwardness, and Matt Amodio

Today the Jeopardy! season premiere arrived and suffice it to say, it was awkward — very awkward. This may be one of the most uncomfortable game-show premieres we’ve ever seen; one of the big reasons why was the presence of Mike Richards as host. There are a few important facts...
Vulture

How Cute of Mike Richards to Subtly Address His Jeopardy! Critics

Day two of Mike Richards’s flop era, also known as his short Jeopardy! hosting stint, aired as expected on September 14, with returning champion Matt Amodio showing off his newfound TMZ chops to claim a decisive 19th victory. While Jeopardy! has yet to acknowledge Richards’s dumpster fire of a departure from the show on-air, Icarus himself addressed viewers with brief remarks during Tuesday’s episode, using verbiage that was likely intended to quell the strongly held (and not exactly incorrect) belief that he’s a tenured fame-whore who connived his way into the gig. “You know, the power of this show has always been derived from the contestants,” Richards said at the start of the episode. “And my pledge to Jeopardy! fans everywhere is to continue to make this stage a place where our contestants can shine their absolute brightest.” The rest of the episode, airing from the newly christened Alex Trebek Stage, buzzed on as usual in blue neutrals.
