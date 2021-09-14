CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2011 No. 22 pick Kenneth Faried to work out for Lakers

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bb9tI_0bv6vYPR00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers are set to take a look at free agent veteran forward Kenneth Faried this week, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Faried, 31, was selected by the Nuggets with the No. 22 pick out of Morehead State University in the 2011 draft. An All-Rookie First Teamer, Faried would go on to spend his first seven NBA seasons in Denver as a valuable, versatile rotation player.

The athletic big man split his final league season to date, 2018/19, between the Nets and Rockets. After being unable to carve out much of a role as a reserve small ball center for Brooklyn, the 6’8″ Faried was waived by the Nets in January of 2019. He then joined the Rockets to conclude the year. Faried averaged 12.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 0.8 BPG across 25 games with a playoff-bound Houston team.

Faried linked up with the Zhejiang Lions, a CBA club, for the 2019/20 season. Most recently, Faried played for the Trail Blazers’ 2021 Summer League squad, in the hopes of gaining traction for an NBA comeback. With the Lakers now expressing interest, Faried may get that chance on a roster loaded with other veterans in their 30s hoping for championship glory.

The new-look Lakers have 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts thus far, two players on Exhibit 10 training camp deals, and both of their two-way contract slots occupied. If he’s anything like his Nuggets self, Faried could help shore up the club’s big man depth.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Features Intriguing Wing To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this offseason. They will have more new faces on their team this season than any other team in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players that are coming back from last season’s roster. While there will be a ton of new faces, there are some that have at least played with this group previously.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Faried
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Nuggets#Morehead State University#The Nets And Rockets#The Zhejiang Lions#Cba#The Trail Blazers#Summer League
basketballnews.com

Lakers deal Marc Gasol, future pick to Memphis for rights to Wang Zhelin

The Lakers have agreed to trade Marc Gasol, a 2024 second-round pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin, sources tell ESPN. Deal saves Lakers $10M. Gasol and Grizzlies will work together on waiver and release to allow him to remain in Spain w/ family.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Lakers news: LeBron James or Tom Brady? Stephen A. Smith has pick you’d be ‘delusional’ to disagree with

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith wants to finally rid of the debate between who is better between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and NFL icon Tom Brady. I know, I know – it’s a tough ask to compare two great athletes who are currently dominating their respective sports right now. But, Smith and his new […] The post Lakers news: LeBron James or Tom Brady? Stephen A. Smith has pick you’d be ‘delusional’ to disagree with appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
chatsports.com

Lakers Video: Malik Monk & Kendrick Nunn Work Out With Phil Handy

While much of the attention on the Los Angeles Lakers offseason additions has been focused on the older players they have brought in, the team did also sign a pair of intriguing, talented young guards in Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk. Nunn went from undrafted to starter on the Miami...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Lakers trade Marc Gasol to Grizzlies, who will buy him out

Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Marc Gasol, National Basketball Association, Pau Gasol, Adrian Wojnarowski, DeAndre Jordan, 2008 NBA Finals, Andre Drummond. The writing has been on the wall for a while, but the Lakers have made it official. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the team will salary dump Marc Gasol to the Grizzlies, ending his time with the purple and gold (and, likely, his NBA career):
NBA
chatsports.com

Podcast: The Lakers officially ship out Marc Gasol, welcome DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers made official two moves that had long been rumored and reported heading into the weekend. First, the team signed DeAndre Jordan after a buyout from the Brooklyn Nets. Jordan brings the Lakers closer to a playstyle that they had in the 2019-20 season, which the Lakers went away from last season. Perhaps most importantly, he’ll be able to play big minutes this season at center during the regular season.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Fun: It’s That Time of the Year. NBA 2K22 is Out.

The Lakers likely won’t be having team bonding events with video games like younger teams, but that likely won’t have much of an effect on the popularity of the team, especially when we’re talking about the NBA 2K series. NBA 2K22 dropped yesterday, September 10, and as always, the buzz...
NBA
Lakers Nation

WATCH: Trevor Ariza Works Out At Lakers Practice Facility In Team Gear

Among the most notable faces that were part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ reunion this offseason was Trevor Ariza, who returns after more than a decade away. Ariza played a key role in helping the Lakers secure a title in 2009. He went on to make his fair share of stops around the NBA before ultimately making his return on a one-year deal.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Metta Sandiford-Artest picks Lakers to win NBA title, wants Carmelo Anthony to have a ring

Carmelo Anthony has played nearly 20 seasons in the NBA and has garnered many accomplishments in that span. However, the one piece that has eluded him has been an NBA title. Anthony had good stretches with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, but those teams weren’t quite good enough to reach the final stage of the season. The same applies to his recent two-year stint with the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers Rumors: Darren Collison Seen Working Out At Lakers Facility

Darren Collison was seen last Tuesday at the Lakers training facility. He was working and scrimmaging with players including Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, and Chaundee Brown. Collison has not played an NBA minute since the 2018-2019 season, where he averaged 11.2 PPG, 6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28 minutes a game for the Indiana Pacers.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy