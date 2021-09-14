CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez Knocks out Instagram After Debuting Her Look

By Daniel S. Levine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez has been on a roll lately with stunning red carpet looks, and the streak continued Monday night at the 2021 Met Gala. The singer stunned her fans on Instagram, where she showed off pictures of a Western-inspired look, complete with a cowboy hat. Lopez, 52, walked the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City solo, just days after her appearance at the Venice Film Festival with Ben Affleck.

