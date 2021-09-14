Special Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Huron County through 900 PM EDT At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Harbor Beach, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Huron County, including the following locations... Ruth, White Rock, Verona, Parisville and Helena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH