G FUEL Announces Sonic-Inspired “Party Punch” Flavored Energy Drink

The Christmas season comes early to some parts of the world (we're looking at you, Philippines), and when the "-ber" months — SeptemBER, OctoBER... — come, it's time for malls to dust off the Christmas decorations that went into storage just a few months prior (via LinkedIn). Candymaker Hershey's appears to have taken a page out of this book by pushing past Halloween and Thanksgiving to announce the roll-out of a new, limited-edition Kit Kat for 2021 — the Gingerbread Cookie.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO