G FUEL Announces Sonic-Inspired “Party Punch” Flavored Energy Drink

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like SEGA and G FUEL are teaming up once again, to celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday!. Both companies have announced that they will be producing an official Party Punch flavored Energy Drink with packaging inspired by Sonic and friends. This isn’t the first collaboration energy drink between SEGA and G FUEL, with the previous one being their bizarre “Sanic” Energy Drink which apparently tastes like Chili Dogs.

nintendosoup.com

