Direct Care Workers Honored With Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week

By ABC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect care workers around Michigan are being saluted this week as part of Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week. A coalition of care groups is asking Michiganders to show their support for these medical professionals whos support individuals with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities. September 12–18 is national Direct Support Professionals...

#Governor Of Michigan#Assisted Living#Personal Care#Michiganders#Dsp#Incompass Michigan#Time
Comments / 0

