Kopec powers No. 6 Shore over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap (PHOTOS)

By Ryan Patti
 9 days ago
Anne Kopec logged three goals and three assists for Shore, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 13-0 victory against Red Bank Catholic in the Red Bank. Libby Doehner also had a hat trick for Shore (2-1) while Maddie Malfa produced two goals and one assist and Maggie McCrae turned in one goal and three assists. Alex Muscillo pitched in with a goal and one assist as Paige Shaw, Samantha Zacharczyk and Gabrielle O’Brien rounded out the rest of the scoring in the win.

www.nj.com

