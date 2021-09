Met Gala 2021 has officially begun, but some of the biggest stars — including Zendaya! — unfortunately won't be in attendance. As the carpet begins and celebrities start their journey through American fashion, fans are on high alert for Met Gala debuts, best looks, and couple moments. This year's connected exhibit comes in two parts: Part one is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and will open on September 18. Part two comes next May, when the 2022 Met Gala will occur. COVID-19 precautions mean a more intimate event, though plenty of your faves will be walking the carpet this time around.

