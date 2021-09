NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The federal government is now investigating whether the ban on school mask mandates in Texas violates the rights of students with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened the inquiry Tuesday to specifically look into public health guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which was recently updated to say districts can’t require students or staff to wear a mask. Federal officials are worried that prevents children with disabilities from safely returning to in-person education since they’re at a greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

