Chlöe and Halle Gave Us Absolute Life On the Met Gala Red Carpet

By Christen A. Johnson
Cosmopolitan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChlöe and Halle Bailey have been booked and busy! On Friday, Chlöe released her solo debut single and absolute banger "Have Mercy" and then turned riiight around and performed the smash on Sunday night at the VMAs—her first big show by herself, no less. NBD, just icon-in-the-making things. And as for her younger sister Halle, well, she's just out here being a whole entire Disney Princess and what not. At the end of July, she returned from filming a movie called The Little Mermaid, ever heard of it? She plays Ariel, in case you've been on another planet and totally missed it. Again, NBD, just light work for two ~real ones~.

