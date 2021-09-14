CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Drone Helps Arlington Police Find Assault Suspect Hiding on a Roof

 9 days ago
Arlington police used thermal imaging technology on a drone to find a man hiding on top of a storage building who was suspected of assaulting a woman. Police said two sergeants were on patrol just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, when they saw something going on at a gas station and stopped to investigate.

