Drone Helps Arlington Police Find Assault Suspect Hiding on a Roof

The Highland Village Police Department has filed charges against the four men who were allegedly involved in an attempted ATM burglary and subsequent police chase on Aug. 24. The suspects tried to flee from police, on foot and in multiple vehicles, after officers responded to a report of an ATM burglary in progress just after 6 a.m. at the Denton Area Teachers Credit Union at the corner of FM 407 and Briarhill Boulevard. Officers from many other nearby law enforcement agencies responded to help search for the suspects in the area of FM 407 and FM 2499. One suspect was found hiding behind a dumpster near Smoothie King and was apprehended after a foot chase. The other three suspects were found in a suspect vehicle parked in the nearby Academy parking lot. Arrested were three men from Houston ages 18, 20 and 27; and an Arlington man, 24. The suspects were in a white pickup truck that had been reported stolen that morning from a Highland Village apartment complex.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO