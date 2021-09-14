Olivia Rodrigo Rocked a Sheer Lace Catsuit for Her First-Ever Met Gala, and the Pics Are Gorge
Olivia Rodrigo is having quite a week and it is only *checks calendar* Monday night. The 18-year-old is one of the youngest attendees of tonight's 2021 Met Gala, having just stepped out in a daring sheer lace Saint Laurent catsuit. This comes right on the heels of the 2021 VMAs last night, where Olivia won three awards including Song of the Year, performed "good 4 u," and broke a camera!www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0