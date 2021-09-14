Rosemary (Keeley) Zehms
Zehms (Keeley), Rosemary 92, Elk River, MN, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2021. Preceded in death by husband Donald, brother and wife Frank and Betty Keeley. Survived by brother John Keeley, brother and wife Bob and Barb Keeley; daughters and their husbands Kathy and Bob Jex, Suzanne and Dale Heaston, Lori and Tom Cahill; grandchildren Ryan Jex, Eric Jex, Elizabeth Thompson, Karen Helms, Brandon Cahill, Kelly Weller; 14 great grandchildren. Cremation Society of MN. Private Funeral Mass. Memorials to American Lung Association, American Heart Association, The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, Allina Health Hospice Foundation.www.startribune.com
