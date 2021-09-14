Sales tax numbers show Valley economy humming

Courtesy: Pixabay

Sales tax allocations for July indicate local economies are definitely on the rebound from their pandemic-related malaise, with practically every major Valley city posting double-digit gains over a year ago.

Statewide, too, the numbers were striking.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $925.1 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 20.9 percent more than September 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

In Cameron County, South Padre Island led the way with a year-over-year gain of 89.79 percent, which puts the Island up 53.70 percent for the year.

Next was Port Isabel (up 40.03 percent), followed by La Feria (up 32.28 percent), Brownsville (up 28.83 percent), Harlingen (up 14.10 percent) and San Benito (up 12.27 percent).

Only Rio Hondo showed negative numbers compared to a year ago, down 6.58 percent.

In Willacy County, Raymondville was down 6.91 percent and Lyford was up 12.40 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes posted an impressive gain of 67.50 percent from a year ago, and the city is now up 21.90 percent for the year.

Next was McAllen (up 29.54 percent), followed by Mission (up 18.80 percent), Pharr (up 17.65 precent), Weslaco (up 16.26 percent) and Edinburg (up 13.61 percent).

MORE INFORMATION

City Sept. 2021 For the year

HARLINGEN Up 14.10 percent Up 16.64 percent

SAN BENITO Up 12.27 percent Up 16.74 percent

LA FERIA Up 32.28 percent Up 26.32 percent

RIO HONDO Down 6.58 percent Up 6.68 percent

PORT ISABEL Up 40.03 percent Up 20.31 percent

S. PADRE ISL. Up 89.79 percent Up 53.70 percent

BROWNSVILLE Up 28.83 percent Up 21.53 percent

RAYMONDVILLE Down 6.91 percent Up 15.16 percent

LYFORD Up 12.40 percent Up 0.56 percent

McALLEN Up 29.54 percent Up 21.80 percent

EDINBURG Up 13.61 percent Up 17.12 percent

PHARR Up 17.85 percent Up 22.98 percent

MISSION Up 18.80 percent Up 26.97 percent

MERCEDES Up 67.50 percent Up 21.90 percent

WESLACO Up 16.26 percent Up 20.07 percent

Note: These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.