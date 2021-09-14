Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Star Ashley Zukerman on Tackling Mysterious Murders

The recently launched Peacock series "is among several projects embroiled in a court battle over the author’s assets that has dragged on long after the divorce between Dan and Blythe (Brown) — whom the author has credited with helping establish his career — was finalized in late 2019," reports the Los Angeles Times' Dorany Pineda. "In a lawsuit filed in June 2020, Blythe Brown alleged, in part, that her ex-husband understated financial assets during their divorce proceedings. She accused him of concealing future projects worth 'millions,' according to her complaint, and asked for, among other things, three times the value of the alleged undisclosed projects as well as coverage of legal costs and fees. At the time, Blythe told the Associated Press she was mainly trying to declare her 'self-worth' and to stand up for herself: 'We worked so hard together, struggling to build something meaningful. With great success came our promises to each other that we would not let it change us or our life together.'"

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO