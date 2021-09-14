Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Star Ashley Zukerman on Tackling Mysterious Murders
Author Dan Brown has been delivering fans complex conspiracies for years with the help of his character Robert Langdon, an unlikely hero whose knowledge has uncovered a number of impressive and deadly conspiracies throughout history. The character was previously brought to life for a trilogy of films, which saw Tom Hanks taking on the character, but with the upcoming Peacock series Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, actor Ashley Zukerman steps into the shoes of the figure for an all-new interpretation that paints Langdon in a fresh light. Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol premieres on Peacock on Thursday, September 16th.comicbook.com
