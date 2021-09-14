Cardinals shortstop drills umpire in the face with errant spinning throw (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa tried to make the play of the season, and instead made an umpire’s life flash before his eyes. The Cardinals remain in the NL Wild Card race, meaning every game is pivot towards their playoffs chase. Yet, what Sosa chose to attempt against the New York Mets — a spinning throw from the shortstop position that would make Derek Jeter jealous — was not realistic.fansided.com
Comments / 6