Cardinals shortstop drills umpire in the face with errant spinning throw (Video)

By Mark Powell
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa tried to make the play of the season, and instead made an umpire’s life flash before his eyes. The Cardinals remain in the NL Wild Card race, meaning every game is pivot towards their playoffs chase. Yet, what Sosa chose to attempt against the New York Mets — a spinning throw from the shortstop position that would make Derek Jeter jealous — was not realistic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Stars#Umpire#The New York Mets#Tyleragallo#The San Diego Padres#Cincinnati Reds#Nl Wild Card#Fansided#Acampo
