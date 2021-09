The LA Kings opened the 2021 Rookie Faceoff in style, with a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday afternoon. The opening period saw the Kings score early, and late, as they took a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. First, Martin Chromiak buried a chance off the rush, created by quick passes from Quinton Byfield and Arthur Kaliyev on just the second shift of the afternoon. After nearly the entire 20 minutes had elapsed, the Kings struck against late through Samuel Fagemo, who buried a Sean Durzi rebound, to make it a two-goal lead for the men in white with just 1.5 seconds on the clock.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO