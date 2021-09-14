In loving memory of Kent Brady
Kent Michael Brady passed away unexpectedly from natural causes due to type one diabetes on June 29, 2021. Kent is survived by his parents, Lee and Kim Brady; older brother, Derek Brady; and grandmothers, Helen Jacobsen, Suzi Williams, Annette Brady and Shirley Brady. He also has many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Kent considered his close friends his family, too. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph Williams, Jerry Morgan and Gary Brady.www.thereflector.com
