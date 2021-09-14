CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encounter is an intentionally ambiguous sci-fi drama that furthers Riz Ahmed’s star quality: TIFF 2021 Review

By Peter Gray
theaureview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a consistent thrill to Encounter, Michael Pearce‘s ambitious science fiction-leaning effort that delights in its ambiguous nature. At least, for the most part. Seen through the eyes of an unreliable narrator (an as expected stellar Riz Ahmed), Pearce’s film is better when it’s holding on to its secrets. There’s something deeper and darker at bay, but when the film opts to cease leaning into such obscurity, it tragically undoes so much of what keeps it under your skin.

www.theaureview.com

