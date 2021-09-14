Encounter is an intentionally ambiguous sci-fi drama that furthers Riz Ahmed’s star quality: TIFF 2021 Review

Riz Ahmed’s career choices of late have seen him star in everything from the world’s biggest franchise (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) to an impressive indie drama about a drummer going deaf (Sound of Metal, which earned him an Oscar-nomination). Now starring in Mogul Mowgli, Ahmed’s character faces a similar predicament as that of his character in Sound of Metal; here, he’s Zed, an up-and-coming British rapper who’s at risk of losing the success he’s worked so hard to amass when he’s diagnosed with a degenerative autoimmune disease. But this film feels much more personal than Sound of Metal, in no small part because Ahmed earns a writing credit for this one, in which he plays a young man who, like him, is of Pakistani decent. Directed by first-time feature helmer Bassam Tariq, Mogul Mowgli explores Zed’s tumultuous and ever-evolving relationship to his heritage, his art and ultimately his own body.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO