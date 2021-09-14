CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howl-o-Walkoween Fundraiser returns with new, exciting additions

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As fall approaches, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s (FWACC) largest fundraiser is returning with even more activities to enjoy. The 2021 Howl-o-Walkoween will be held in-person on Oct. 10 at Salomon Farm Park in the Old Barn, FWACC said. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a pet costume contest, activities for kids, various vendors and opportunities to make treats and toys for your pets.

