Brown County Sheriff seeking public’s help in finding $7,000 worth of stolen property from Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- A burglary of a construction site was reported to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department from the Village of Howard that occurred on August 2. According to the release, the locker on a trailer at the construction site was cut and several items had been taken. All the stolen items have the initials “JZC” engraved on them, which represent the victim’s business, officials say. Currently, the stolen property amounts to nearly more than $7,000.