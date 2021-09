USC came into the 2021 season with high hopes, but after a crushing 42-28 home loss to Stanford the Trojans have fired head coach Clay Helton. USC entered the season as the preseason favorite to win the Pac 12 South and were ranked in the Top 20. It struggled in the opener but was able to come away with a 30-7 victory. Stanford lost to Kansas State by a 24-7 score in the opener, but the Cardinal blasted USC, going ahead 42-13 before USC put two late scores on the board.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO