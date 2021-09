Mary Donald was born in Carrolls, Washington., Oct. 4, 1932. She spent her early years there and in west Longview. Returning to Carrolls in her teens, she graduated from Kelso High School in 1950 and then attended Mt. Angel Girls College in Mt. Angel, Oregon. In 1952, she married Robert Donald and moved to Woodland where they raised their family and operated a dairy farm for many years.