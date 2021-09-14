CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Schuylkill by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-13 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Columbia; Schuylkill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLKILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sheppton to near Knoebels Grove, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tamaqua, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City, Frackville, Ashland, Mcadoo, Girardville, Hometown, Tuscarora, Oneida, Grier City-Park Crest, Altamont, Englewood, Delano, Nuremburg, Aristes, Numidia, Sheppton, Brandonville and Wilburton Number One. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 123 to 139. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frackville, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Delano, PA
City
Shenandoah, PA
City
Oneida, PA
City
Mcadoo, PA
City
Tamaqua, PA
County
Columbia County, PA
City
Tuscarora, PA
City
Columbia, PA
City
Mahanoy City, PA
City
Ashland, PA
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#State College Pa#Knoebels Grove
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy