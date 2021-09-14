CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Met Gala 2021: Kim Petras represents ‘horse girls’ with unique horse-head gown

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1hoP_0bv6lwBV00

Singer Kim Petras has sparked a range of confused reactions after arriving on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a gown adorned with a realistic horse head.

On Monday, Petras made her debut on the red carpet in a light blue gown with a bright print, which featured the red jutting horse head near the top of the gown, with the detail winding its way around the singer’s shoulders.

According to the 29-year-old, she decided on the dramatic outfit by Collina Strada for the event’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which she paired with a lengthy braided ponytail, because she grew up riding horses and wanted to represent “all horse girls and horse humans here today”.

The German singer also told Vogue livestream host Ilana Glazer that the full look took about four hours of preparation ahead of the gala and that the outfit took two weeks to make, with the horse, which featured a white heart on its head, requiring four days.

On social media, the unique outfit prompted a range of reactions, with many viewers praising the look while others found humour in the “horse girl” representation.

“Is anyone slaying harder than Kim Petras at the Met Gala? Neigh,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Kim Petras coming to the Met as a horse girl… iconic.”

“Kim Petras showing up to the Met Gala as a horse girl is the most American thing I’ve seen all night,” someone else tweeted.

The look was also met with praise from some viewers, with one person declaring Petras the best-dressed guest at the Met Gala.

“Kim Petras is best dressed at the Met Gala and if you disagree you’re a hater,” they wrote.

Comments / 3

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Wore a Jeweled Saint Laurent Gown to the Met Gala

Hailey Bieber chose a classic gown for this year's Met Gala. Wearing a strapless column gown by Saint Laurent, the design featured a plunging V-shaped neckline studded with rhinestones. She accessorized the look with a square-diamond necklace and wore her hair in loose waves. Bieber walked the red carpet with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Kim Petras
Birmingham Star

The most unique looks from 2021 Met Gala

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): As fashion's biggest night returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities went all out with their fashion choices, wearing era-inspired ensembles, stylish silhouettes with secret meanings and a slew of subtle nods to pop culture icons. Some stars...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Turns Heads in White Satin Prada Gown and Sparkly Slingbacks at the 2021 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid looked as if she stepped out of a Prada runway at the 2021 Met Gala. The model and seasoned Met Gala attendee hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in head-to-toe Prada. She wore a white Prada strapless column gown with a thigh-high leg slit in the back. She added long black leather gloves to her ensemble as well as a logo barrette to her bright red ponytail, which she debuted on Monday night. Her jewels sparkled and her blue eyeshadow popped against the minimal colored look. Not only did Hadid’s jewelry sparkle, but her Prada heels did...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Normani Showed Out in a Regal Valentino Gown at the Met Gala

Rising star Normani brought another stunning look to the Met Gala. The pop star walked the red carpet in a mustard-yellow ball gown by Valentino, which had large puffed sleeves that rose above her shoulders, a cinched waist, and an open neckline. She wore her natural hair pulled back in a bun and accessorized with a matching diamond-and-sapphire necklace and rings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riding Horses#Horse Girl#German#Vogue#The Met Gala#American
People

See an Exclusive Sketch of Kacey Musgraves' Ralph Lauren Met Gala Look: 'I'm a Horse Girl!'

In an excellent display of understanding the assignment, Kacey Musgraves teamed up with a storied all-American label to create her 2021 Met Gala look. On Monday night, the Grammy-winning singer, 33, honored the "American Independence" dress code by wearing a custom Ralph Lauren Collection ensemble that featured an asymmetric handkerchief skirt, a black jersey turtleneck top, a patent leather belt, knee-high boots and a black clutch (as seen in the sketch below, shared exclusively with PEOPLE).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian finally explains her Met Gala outfit

It’s been a few days since the 2021 Met Gala, and there are still a few outfits everyone can’t stop talking about. Of course, at the top of that list is Kim Kardashian, who showed up in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit that covered her face...and everything else. Following the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Charli XCX and Kim Petras Debut Carolina Herrera’s New Virtual Gowns

Ever watch a runway show and think to yourself, I wish I could wear that right now? Well, you’re in luck: Carolina Herrera is giving you the opportunity to instantly wear a design from its new spring 2022 collection, which was shown during New York Fashion Week yesterday. And given it’s a virtual frock, you can instantly slip into it with the click of a button.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Billie Eilish leans into old Hollywood look in princess gown at Met Gala

Billie Eilish channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe at the 2021 Met Gala. The young pop star’s blush gown from Oscar de la Renta turned heads on the red carpet. Eilish has never worn the classic American designer for a public event before, and the animal rights activist told the New York Times that she required the fashion brand to stop selling fur before she would agree to wear their gown to fashion’s biggest night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: AOC makes statement with ‘tax the rich’ gown

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made quite a statement with her 2021 Met Gala look, with the congresswoman arriving on the red carpet in a “tax the rich” gown.On Monday, the 31-year-old politician arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for her first-ever Met Gala appearance in a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan emblazoned on the back in red.Ms Ocasio-Cortez paired the bold look with a pair of red lace-up heels and a purse which also read: “Tax the rich.”According to Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies and the founder of the 15 Percent...
BEAUTY & FASHION
politicsny.com

Queens congresswomen attend Met gala with statement gowns

Fashion’s biggest night returned to New York City after a pandemic-induced hiatus, and while it included its usual celebrity attendees, Queens Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also made an appearance — each with statement looks. Although the Met gala typically takes place on the first Monday in May, this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
papermag.com

Kim Petras Wears UGG to the Club

Woo Ah! It's a motto, a lifestyle and also the first thing many associate with Kim Petras. The short, two syllable-phrase has become like a battle cry for Bunheads, the ubiquitous name for Petras' biggest stans, as the rising pop princess wields a rhinestone sword in her quest to make the world a more glamorous, playful place through clubby bubblegum bops.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

254K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy