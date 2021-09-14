Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Columbia; Schuylkill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLKILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sheppton to near Knoebels Grove, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tamaqua, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City, Frackville, Ashland, Mcadoo, Girardville, Hometown, Tuscarora, Oneida, Grier City-Park Crest, Altamont, Englewood, Delano, Nuremburg, Aristes, Numidia, Sheppton, Brandonville and Wilburton Number One. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 123 to 139. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH