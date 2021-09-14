Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 828 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Conyngham to Oneida, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hazleton, Berwick, West Hazleton, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Jeddo, East Berwick, Drifton, Beach Haven and Rock Glen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH