Area kids are wild about basketball and a new 9,000-square-foot training facility being built in Ellsworth will be just the ticket for a lot of them. The new facility will be called The Forge, and it'll be an expansion of Results Basketball which is co-owned by Mark Baxter, who currently teaches kids how to do it right on the hardwood in the Ellsworth area already. Results Basketball holds basketball clinics, small-group and private sessions as well. The company has been in business now for about 10 years.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO