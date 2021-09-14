Meeting On Harbert Streetscape Project This Week

A meeting for residents to learn about a new streetscape project in Harbert is set for this week. The Harbert Community Streetscape and Park Presentation will be Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harbert Park on Red Arrow Highway in Chikaming Township. The township, Chikaming Parks, and a consultant team will seek the input of the public on various concepts for the Harbert area. Organizers of the meeting want to hear opinions to help inform that aesthetic and park improvements. Everyone is invited to the gathering.