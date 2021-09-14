CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart Shuts Down Fake Press Release Claiming That Crypto Coin Can Be Used as Payment

By Emily Rella
Westport News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old adage of don’t believe everything you read hit Walmart hard today after a fake press release was published by sources pretending to be the company. The fake release, which was sent out by Global Newswire, claimed that cryptocurrency coin Litecoin would soon be accepted as a form of payment at Walmart online, sending Litecoin skyrocketing up to nearly 30% at its highest uptick.

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all 18+ users beginning on Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on web.
INTERNET
WDEF

Walmart shuts down Hixson store for cleaning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Walmart has shutdown it’s store in Hixson, temporarily, in connection to the pandemic. The location on Highway 153 closed on Tuesday and will reopen Thursday morning. In a corporate statement, they say:. “As you know, several areas across the country have seen a renewed increase in positive...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lee
wdrb.com

BBB shuts down website claiming to be Elizabethtown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau has shut down a website that was pretending to be a former auto dealership in Elizabethtown. The BBB says scammers used the name and reputation of 62 Auto Sales to trick people into thinking they were buying a car. The website, which...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Fake News#Food Drink#Global Newswire#Reuters#Cnbc#Bloomberg
The Motley Fool

Can Governments Shut Down Bitcoin With Quantum Computers?

Most governments like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) as much as we like walking with rocks in our shoes. Recent ransomware attacks, where hackers targeted vulnerable infrastructure such as gas pipelines and demanded ransom in the form of Bitcoin, add yet more scrutiny of the cryptocurrency. There's also plenty of regulatory scrutiny of the use of Bitcoin for illicit activities and money laundering. What's more, the energy use of Bitcoin mining has spiraled out of control in recent years and poses a direct threat to climate change initiatives.
ECONOMY
Texarkana Gazette

Phony Walmart news release signals a crypto pump-and-dump scheme

The news release went out at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Monday, just as the U.S. stock market opened. It claimed to be from Walmart and had some big news for the cryptocurrency industry: The nation's largest retailer would soon begin accepting payment in Litecoin, a digital currency. The announcement appeared...
MARKETS
Arkansas Online

Fake news release falsely reported partnership between Walmart, digital currency

NEW YORK -- A fake news release Monday outlining a partnership involving Walmart and digital currency Litecoin led to a brief flurry of inaccurate reporting from national news outlets and social media users. The news release is "not real," Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman said. Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cryptopotato.com

Walmart Adopts Litecoin, or Not: Crypto Twitter Reacts to the Fake News with Hilarious Memes

As the dust settles from the fake news regarding Litecoin and Walmart, the crypto community has displayed some ironic and funny memes. The cryptocurrency markets are rarely dull. Yesterday was a prime example of an intriguing day after news emerged that the e-commerce giant Walmart has decided to enable its customers to make payments with Litecoin (LTC).
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Walmart is looking into fake press release regarding Litecoin Partnership

The Litecoin Foundation does not have any information regarding the origin of this news. GlobeNewswire has published a notice to disregard this news. On Monday, Walmart said it is looking into a fake press statement that was announcing its partnership with Litecoin. This fake news led to nearly 30% gains in the cryptocurrency. This news was issued by news distributor Glob....
ECONOMY
talesbuzz.com

Litecoin prices soar after fake Walmart crypto rollout

Cryptocurrency Litecoin briefly spiked more than 25 percent after a fake press release that duped much of the financial media claimed Walmart — the country’s biggest retailer — planned to let customers pay online with the crypto beginning next month. Much of the financial press, including CNBC and Reuters, ran...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Walmart and Litecoin Payment News Debunked by Walmart Spokesperson, LTC Prices Shudder from Fake News

On Monday, September 13, a press release was published by globenewswire.com and said it was connected to “Walmart Inc,” the American multinational retail corporation. Several mainstream media outlets published stories about it including Reuters, Bloomberg, and CNBC. Not too long after these reports were published, the press release saying Walmart and Litecoin partnered was verified as being “not authentic” by a Walmart spokesperson.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NEWS10 ABC

Walmart says claim of cryptocurrency Litecoin partnership is fake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Walmart said Monday that a fake press release was shared announcing a partnership between the retailer and cryptocurrency Litecoin. Several media outlets reported it as fact before Walmart came out and denounced the claim that customers would be able to make online purchases using the cryptocurrency.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy