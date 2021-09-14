CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

And Best Met Gala Hairstyle Goes to Storm Reid For Her Blond Pixie Cut

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why debut a new hairstyle on Instagram when you could show it off at the 2021 Met Gala surrounded by hundreds of dolled-up stars, like Storm Reid did? Dressed in a custom Prada outfit, Storm debuted a feathery blond pixie cut à la Etta James on the red carpet, and the beachy color even came with a few artfully styled waves. Compared to the lengthy braids and long brown waves she was rocking before, Reid's hair transformation is drastically different, and we're already loving the look from every angle.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Storm Reid
Person
Etta James
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Hairstyle#Pixie Cut#Blond Hair#Prada
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Elizabeth Olsen Radiates in Plunging White Dress From The Row and Platforms on Emmys Red Carpet

Elizabeth Olsen wore a dress courtesy of her sisters to the 2021 Emmy Awards. The “WandaVision” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a cream dress from The Row, her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s line. The custom gown tent dress featured billowing sleeves and a plunging V-neck. She paired sparkling earrings from Chopard to the look. Elizabeth earned the first Emmy nomination of her career for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff on Marvel’s superhero series on Disney+. For her footwear, the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actress went with platform heels. She wore custom-dyed Chaka platform heels from Stuart Weitzman,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Page Six

The 10 best-dressed celebrities at the 2021 Emmys

The Emmys have returned IRL, along with the major fashion moments we’ve come to expect from television’s biggest night. And from Jennifer Coolidge’s sleek navy gown to Anya Taylor-Joy’s lemon soufflé-like couture confection, Sunday’s red carpet seriously delivered on the style front. Below, the 10 best looks from the 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Addison Rae Nails Her Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation for Fierce Met Gala Debut

Watch: Stars On-Point at the Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, More. Addison Rae scored a golden ticket to the 2021 Met Gala. The 20-year-old social media phenom made a one-of-a-kind entrance on Monday evening, ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic stairs in a corset-inspired red gown. The most notable aspect of Addison's look? Her platinum blonde bob, but of course.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Saweetie's Met Gala Hairstyle Combines 2 Trends For the Price of 1

This year's Met Gala is a celebration of some of America's biggest fashion and beauty trends past and present, and Saweetie just combined two of our favorites into one look. The rapper hit the red carpet at Monday night's event wearing a blond, chin-length bob with flipped ends and sparkling hair accessories. Even though this isn't the shortest we've seen the rapper's hair, it's a pretty dramatic departure from her usual beauty looks, and it might be one of our favorite hairstyles we've seen on her so far.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy