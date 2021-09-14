And Best Met Gala Hairstyle Goes to Storm Reid For Her Blond Pixie Cut
Why debut a new hairstyle on Instagram when you could show it off at the 2021 Met Gala surrounded by hundreds of dolled-up stars, like Storm Reid did? Dressed in a custom Prada outfit, Storm debuted a feathery blond pixie cut à la Etta James on the red carpet, and the beachy color even came with a few artfully styled waves. Compared to the lengthy braids and long brown waves she was rocking before, Reid's hair transformation is drastically different, and we're already loving the look from every angle.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0