Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple, Announces His Own Aerospace Company Privateer Space With Enigmatic VIDEO

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is getting into the space business, but in a new way. Alongside Alex Fielding, a member of the first iMac team and founder of the now-closed *Wheels of Zeus* startup, the Woz has founded space company Privateer. While Privateer’s website is in stealth mode without any real information, Gizmodo uncovered a tidbit about Privateer in an August 2021 press release for a 3D titanium alloy printer. The release describes Privateer as a “satellite company focused on the monitoring and cleaning up objects in space”. More details are expected at the AMOS Tech 2021 conference, running from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17, 2021. Estimates say that the number of active and defunct satellites orbiting the Earth has increased from 3,300 to more than 7,600 in the last 10 years. That number could grow to as many as 100,000 satellites before 2030. With so many other private space companies pushing for space travel for private citizens, Wozniak’s effort to clean up space is definitely a breath of fresh air.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO