Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) results released for Re-3 schools

As expected, scores on last year’s Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) tests came in lower than previous years. Re-3 school district results as well as statewide averages dropped last year, which was an anticipated affect of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release published on Aug. 12, the Colorado Department of Education wrote, “Overall, participation on all the required tests fell by about 20 to 30 percentage points from the previous year in all grades across the state.”