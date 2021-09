EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – For Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett, some of the best and most enjoyable work on the practice field occurs after everyone else has left. That's when Jones, the Giants' quarterback, and Garrett, the team's former backup QB and current offensive coordinator, compete to see who can throw the most footballs into a garbage can – or hit the goal-post crossbar – or anything else they can think of to throw a ball at.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO