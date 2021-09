Vern Culp is producing the October Monthly Grind, “Art in the Cave.” The pandemic has forced artists into a technological arena to connect with audiences, and the experience is not all bad, says Culp. He joins us to discuss how make a video submission for the virtual Grind on October 9. The deadline for submissions is September 25. They can be emailed to sitkajean@gmail.com.

8 DAYS AGO