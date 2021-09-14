CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Family of American held hostage by Taliban urges administration to fire Afghanistan peace negotiator

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSvss_0bv6csBs00
© Getty Images

The family of an American man being held hostage in Afghanistan called for President Biden to fire his chief Afghanistan peace negotiator on Monday.

In a statement to Reuters, the family of Mark Frerichs accused U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad of forgetting about Frerichs's situation.

Frerichs's sister Charlene Cakora told Reuters, "I have lost faith in Ambassador Khalilzad."

"They need someone talking to the Taliban who will make Mark a priority," Cakora said. "Ambassador Khalilzad needs to be fired."

Frerichs, 59, is a U.S. Navy veteran who worked for a decade in Afghanistan on development projects when he was abducted in February of 2020, shortly before Khalilzad signed an agreement with the Taliban to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Cakora claimed that Khalilzad did not mention Frerichs once to the Taliban in the month between his abduction and the signing of the agreement with the Taliban. She also told Reuters that Khalilzad "hasn't even spoken to our family since Biden took office."

The State Department spokesperson told Reuters that the U.S. has continued to call for Frerichs's "immediate and safe release" and that their efforts "will not stop until Mark comes home."

"We have made that clear to the Taliban in no uncertain terms," the spokesperson said, adding that U.S. officials "meet with the family regularly."

The State Department is offering $5 million for information that leads to the location, recovery and return of Frerichs.

Comments / 1

Related
KAKE TV

KU student helps family in Kabul, Afghanistan flee after Taliban takeover

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- Weeks after the collapse of the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan, many families are still trying to get settled into their new cities as refugees. Baset Azizi, a senior at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, worked days to get his family to safety in Abu Dhabi. Azizi’s parents and three sisters will fly to the United States in a military plan and then settle in Kansas in the next two weeks.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Taliban appoint hardline battlefield commanders to key Afghan posts

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban rulers announced several senior appointments on Tuesday, naming two veteran battlefield commanders from the movement's southern heartlands as deputies in important ministries. Main Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir will be deputy defence minister, while Sadr Ibrahim was named deputy minister...
WORLD
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Held Hostage#American#Reuters#U S Navy#The State Department
albuquerqueexpress.com

Despite Afghanistan's capture rift emerges between Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Even though the Taliban has managed to capture Afghanistan and form a government, an internal rift between the faction has started emerging, according to media reports. Writing for The Spectator, David Loyn, said that Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar had expected to run the government but...
WORLD
Washington Post

Blinken’s claim that Biden ‘did not inherit a plan’ for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNBC

85 Americans have left Afghanistan since U.S. completed its withdrawal

WASHINGTON — A commercial flight carrying 21 Americans and 48 lawful permanent U.S. residents departed Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend, the State Department confirmed Monday. In total, at least 85 American citizens and 79 lawful permanent residents have left Afghanistan since the U.S. ended a massive humanitarian evacuation and completed...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Afghan resistance fighters take on lobbyist as they bring battle against the Taliban to Washington and appeal for money and weapons to continue their war

Resistance fighters in Afghanistan have a new weapon in their war against the Taliban: A Washington lobbyist. Representatives of the National Resistance Force are seeking military and financial help as they try to hold out against Afghanistan's new rulers. They have taken on Robert Stryk, who already represents several foreign...
POLITICS
KION News Channel 5/46

Flight lands in Qatar after Taliban cleared Americans and others to leave Afghanistan

By Mostafa Salem, Laura Smith-Spark and Sam Kiley, CNN The first international passenger flight to take off from Afghanistan since the chaotic US military airlift last month landed in Qatar on Thursday, carrying more than 100 foreign nationals, including Americans, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Passengers on board the chartered Qatar The post Flight lands in Qatar after Taliban cleared Americans and others to leave Afghanistan appeared first on KION546.
LIFESTYLE
cityxtramagazine.com

Blinken Says Taliban Not Blocking Americans From Leaving Afghanistan Airport

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday denied reports that the Taliban is preventing Americans from flying out of Afghanistan from the Mazar-e-Sharif airport, according to Reuters. The Taliban has been preventing the departure of at least four chartered evacuation flights from the airport for multiple days for unknown reasons.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

342K+
Followers
38K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy