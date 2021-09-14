CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Unafraid to Get Political at the 2021 Met Gala

By Alyssa Ray
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Sept. 13, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrived in her home state for a very special occasion: the 2021 Met Gala. And while this may be Fashion's biggest night, the Congresswoman wasn't afraid to make a political statement with her gown. No, really. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez fit right in among the...

