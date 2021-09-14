CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

J.Lo’s Wild West Met Gala Look Included One Of Fall’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez is a frequent flyer when it comes to the Met Gala. She first attended the event in 1999, wearing a sexy gold dress and faux fur jacket. Since then, the singer has been to 11 more Met Galas, and she’s never once phoned it in. Who could forget her dripping-in-diamonds wig and dress from 2019? Now that the Super Bowl of fashion is back in session after a year-long hiatus, Lopez’s 2021 Met Gala look has already scored all the touchdowns.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Irina Shayk Looks Like She Stepped Straight Out of the '90s With Her New Pixie Haircut

Irina Shayk was full of surprises at Monday night's Met Gala. Known for her edgy street style and super-sleek bun, the model transformed into a flower girl for the event and casually debuted a fresh pixie cut in the process. While Shayk is often seen sporting the classic off-duty model look — long hair slicked back into a bun — her new hair is reminiscent of the '90s, particularly drawing inspiration from the iconic crop made famous by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
J. Lo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Mariah Carey
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Long Hair#Hair Colour#Wild West Met Gala Look#Dolce Gabbana#Marchesa#North American#Wella Professionals#Elite Daily#Eimi Dry Me Dry
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Birmingham Star

Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Mandy Moore Dazzles in Red Spaghetti Strap Gown and Matching Satin Louboutins at 2021 Emmys

Mandy Moore matched the red carpet at the Emmy Awards. The “This Is Us” actress attended the award show on Sunday night in a crimson Carolina Herrera gown. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a full tulle skirt. She added Fernando Jorge earrings and a ring to her look. Moore appeared at the Emmys along with her “This Is Us” costars in honor of the series’ nomination for outstanding drama series. The “A Walk to Remember” alum matched her dress to her shoes by wearing red satin Folies Pigalle Christian Louboutin pumps. The iconic pumps feature a 4-inch thin stiletto as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Was Designed By Kanye West

Kim Kardashian takes her Met Gala fashion seriously. The reality star has consistently gone the extra mile with her choices, since she first stepped on the red carpet in the now iconic floral print Givenchy maternity dress in 2013. Given that, and her most recent wet-look raindrop gown that pulled Thierry Mugler out of retirement in 2019, the bar was set high for tonight’s affair. Kardashian could have called up any designer on earth, but she selected the one close to home: ex-husband, Kanye West.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

These Are the 15 Most Shocking Met Gala Beauty Looks of All Time

The Met Gala is famously known as the Super Bowl of fashion. Why? Well, it’s one of the most exclusive social events in the world, and celebrities always go all out for the occasion. Like the championship game, though, sometimes stars and their glam squads surprise us with the unexpected, be it a never-before-seen hairstyle or a wildly unpredictable lip color.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Look Is a Powerful Celebration of Her Heritage

If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Saweetie's Met Gala Hairstyle Combines 2 Trends For the Price of 1

This year's Met Gala is a celebration of some of America's biggest fashion and beauty trends past and present, and Saweetie just combined two of our favorites into one look. The rapper hit the red carpet at Monday night's event wearing a blond, chin-length bob with flipped ends and sparkling hair accessories. Even though this isn't the shortest we've seen the rapper's hair, it's a pretty dramatic departure from her usual beauty looks, and it might be one of our favorite hairstyles we've seen on her so far.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy