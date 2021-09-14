CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge, Sánchez rally Yanks from 5-run deficit over Twins 6-5

NEW YORK (AP) - Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning. New York won for...

Mondesi goes yard and Isbel gives them the lead late. The Royals got a solid start by Kris Bubic, a home run by Adalberto Mondesi, and a three-hit day from Whit Merrifield, but it took a clutch hit by rookie Kyle Isbel late to give them a 5-3 win to take the series from the Twins. Bubic gave up three runs (two earned), allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out six in 5 2⁄3 innings. Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont, and Scott Barlow would toss goose eggs the rest of the game to give the lineup a chance to win it late. Like last night’s game, both teams scored in the first. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a double, and Nicky Lopez followed up with an infield single, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Salvador Perez drove in his 105th run of the year with a sac fly to score Whit and make it 1-0 Royals. In the bottom of the inning, it was Byron Buxton once again kick-starting the offense with a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher.
MINNEAPOLIS — A day after the Twins jumped on a Royals starter with home runs in the first inning, they did it again on Saturday — and just kept piling on. Starter Brady Singer allowed six runs on five home runs on Saturday night, and the Royals couldn’t keep up in their 9-2 loss at Target Field, tying the series ahead of Sunday afternoon’s finale.
With the Yankees in a rut, it seemed like this Twins game would be now or never. No, they wouldn’t have been eliminated or anything with a loss, but it was against a bad team who they’ve owned. Then, at the outset of the matinee, Minnesota starter John Gant had to leave the game with an injury after just 0.2 innings. It was a chance to get a win to hopefully build something on. After all, the 13-game win streak wasn’t started by the Twins, but it contained a bunch of wins over them.
NEW YORK (AP) — Down five runs in the third inning with a rookie on the mound, the New York Yankees saw their season spiraling out of control. Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez revived them with the type of win they had not put together in more than a year.
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Monday. New York, its season spinning...
